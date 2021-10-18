-
The city of Lewes may join the state in requiring vaccinations or weekly testing for its employees. While state employees will be required to be…
A section of Lewes Beach may soon have a new name. The Lewes African American Heritage Commission wants to see what’s currently known as Beach 2 renamed…
Government agencies and commercial operations will get access to better data about the currents in the Delaware Bay—thanks to a new radar installed on…
The state and City of Lewes are seeking public input on the environmental issues facing the town. The goal is to make the town more resilient. The state’s…
Members of the Lewes bike committee discussed the under-utilization of bike racks throughout the city. The committee was briefed on new projects underway…
Stakeholders in Lewes spoke out Monday night on a local building code proposal that would account for sea level rise. Residents and realtors opposed the…
The City of Lewes could become the first town in Delaware to explicitly account for sea level rise in its building code.Lewes City Council will hold a…
Lewes City Council discussed legal issues surrounding the moving of an old railroad bridge to a new display Monday night. The Lewes Junction Railroad &…
The city of Lewes approved its budget this week, but not without arguments over police department funding. The city’s plans to spend more next year, in…
Saturday is the first day of Spring, and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce is getting in the spirit. It created a Spring Passport initiative to mark the start…