Scientists say microplastics are everywhere—including in Delaware waterways. A group of University of Delaware researchers have been studying…
University of Delaware researchers are studying the presence of so-called “forever chemicals” in the Delaware Bay. Mi-Ling Li, an assistant professor of…
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays supports the recent court settlement between Mountaire Farms and Millsboro area residents over water pollution.…
The Center for the Inland Bays is looking for volunteers to help with some new projects planned. The Center for the Inland Bays is seeing more visitors at…
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden recommitted the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement — and rescinded the permit for the Keystone XL…
Horseshoe crabs have been around since before the time of the dinosaurs.And their blood is absolutely vital to keeping everything we inject into the human…
Sen. Tom Carper visited a completed living shoreline in Dewey Beach. It's a piece of green infrastructure efforts the Center for Inland Bays is working on…
The Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) is launching a new fundraising initiative that's little different in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.It;s called…
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has finished building the first artificial oyster reef in the state.The reef is in Little Assawoman Bay near…
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is offering its opinion on how Mountaire Farms can mitigate pollution caused by numerous wastewater violations at…