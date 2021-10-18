Career pathways

-
The state is investing more American Rescue Plan Act money, this time in jobs training.Gov. John Carney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long announced Tuesday…
Delaware’s Department of Education continues to funnel federal dollars into the state’s high school career and technical programs.The state has awarded…
"College and Career Ready" is a mantra heard often from Delaware education officials. And one effort to address the “career” part of that equation is the…
Throughout his campaign last year - and here at the start of his term in office - Gov. John Carney emphasized the state’s Department of Education would…
Gov. Jack Markell is touting the success of the state’s Pathways to Prosperity program in his weekly address.The program brings together employers, school…
Gov. Jack Markell’s weekly message highlights the progress he believes the First State is making in offering students STEM education opportunities.In…
The state Department of Education is expanding its career preparatory offerings for Delaware high school students next academic year. The state is nearly…
Gov. Jack Markell sees this week’s announcement that JPMorgan Chase plans to bring 1,800 jobs to Delaware as a sign the state can compete in the global…
Gov. Jack Markell is welcoming Delaware students back for another school year in his weekly message -- and he says he's optimistic about a range of new…
Gov. Jack Markell’s latest update on his push to increase opportunities to high school students is the focus of his weekly message.Markell unveiled 15…