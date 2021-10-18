-
Delmarva’s community handbell ensemble, the Capital Ringers, is releasing a new virtual show this summer. This is the first time the Capital Ringers have…
-
Delmarva’s community handbell ensemble, the Capital Ringers, is producing a virtual holiday performance. In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public…
-
The debate over repealing Delaware’s death penalty was center stage this week. Political reporter James Dawson offers an in-depth look at where things…
-
Many people may be familiar with hand bells from church but the Capital Ringers play everything from the sacred to the secular. The Dover based ensemble…