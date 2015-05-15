The Green - May 15, 2015

The debate over repealing Delaware’s death penalty was center stage this week. Political reporter James Dawson offers an in-depth look at where things stand on the issue.

Also, efforts to reshape Wilmington’s Riverfront and Claymont have both been going on for years.

On the Riverfront, contributor Eileen Dallabrida look at how close those efforts are to finally reaching critical mass.

In Claymont, contributor Larry Nagengast examine local residents' attempts to influence the process without a formal government to lead the way.

Our Anne Hoffman profiles a local program that's part of President Obama's Tech Hire initiative.



In our Arts Playlist, we meet the Capital Ringers hand bell ensemble



And pirates invade Bowers Beach Memorial Day Weekend when the town celebrates its annual Buccaneer Bash and the grand reopening of its Maritime Museum. We travel back in time in Bowers Beach in this week's Enlighten Me.



