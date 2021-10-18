Cape May New Jersey

-
Rental cars are now available at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry - on either side of the Delaware Bay.The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is partnering with the Avis Budget…
-
A foot passenger ban on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry is lifted, but some COVID-19 restrictions are in place.The number of foot passengers is capped at 50 per…
-
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry carry freight across the Delaware Bay for the first time ever.Travel on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry is currently limited to vehicles…
-
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry (CMLF) is earning recognition for its efforts to go green.The Ferry is a new member of the Passenger Vessel Association’s (PVA)…