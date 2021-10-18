Business Delaware

-
The list of businesses struggling as COVID-19 pandemic forces them to close or severely limit their operations is growing – along with the number of…
-
After ten straight months of decline, Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up a tenth of a point to 4.6 percent in May. Nearly one…
-
DuPont has won a proxy battle over spots on its Board of Directors.The company confirmed Wednesday its full slate of 12 board nominees has been elected by…
-
First State gas prices made another leap last week.AAA Mid-Atlantic reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Delaware jumped seven cents from…
-
Baltimore’s loss is the First State’s gain on the jobs front.Zacros America is moving its Hedwin Division - and the 154 manufacturing jobs connected to it…
-
A new chemical plant coming to New Castle will be the first of its kind in North America.Gov. Jack Markell joined officials from chemical manufacturer…
-
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues its skid, down two tenths of a point to 4.6 percent in March.This is the ninth month of…
-
Retail is on the rebound, as more marquee merchants enter the market, shopping centers have fewer dark storefronts and malls record their highest…
-
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to drop, now standing at an even 5.0 percent.That’s down two-tenths of a point from December’s…