Budget 2018

Attorney General Matt Denn released a final report Wednesday on the state’s response to the opioid crisis.In it, the Department of Justice cites positive…
Delaware teachers are likely going to be spending more of their own money this year on classroom materials and training.The Delaware Teacher Center…
State Rep. Ruth Briggs King says she’s hopeful she can find some funding for the Delaware Prescription Assistance Program after the program was cut from…
Delaware’s legislative year ended in unprecedented fashion. Without a budget deal, lawmakers blew past the June 30th deadline for passing a spending plan.…
After forging a new tax deal late Sunday night while operating under an unprecedented continuing budget resolution, Delaware lawmakers balanced their $4.1…
Delaware lawmakers are entering into uncharted territory – funding government operations for another three days as they try to find common ground on a…
House Democrats tried unsuccessfully late Thursday night to ram through a bill restoring most of the cuts made to nonprofits – with a hike to the personal…
As state lawmakers try to hammer out a last minute budget deal, arts advocates are worried steep cuts could leave arts programs bare in the First…
In the face of a standoff between Democrats and Republicans, state lawmakers gutted the entire portion of the budget dedicated to nonprofit grants as…
Republican lawmakers say they’re willing to blow past Delaware’s budget deadline this Friday if they can’t get a moratorium on prevailing wage for local…