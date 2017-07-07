Legislative Update: 2018 Budget passed in dramatic end of session

Delaware’s legislative year ended in unprecedented fashion. Without a budget deal, lawmakers blew past the June 30th deadline for passing a spending plan. A continuing resolution allowed them to come up with a compromise, combining increases in the realty transfer, alcohol and tobacco taxes to avoid Draconian cuts to education, health and social services and grants to non-profits, volunteer fire companies and others.

So how did the budget get to the finish line, and what else did or did not get happen as the budget talks overshadowed almost everything at Legislative Hall. Political reporter James Dawson helps us to sort it out.