© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Legislative Update: 2018 Budget passed in dramatic end of session

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published July 7, 2017 at 4:06 PM EDT
leg_hall_0.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Delaware’s legislative year ended in unprecedented fashion. Without a budget deal,  lawmakers blew past the June 30th deadline for passing a spending plan. A continuing resolution allowed them to come up with a compromise, combining increases in the realty transfer, alcohol and tobacco taxes to avoid Draconian cuts to education, health and social services and grants to non-profits, volunteer fire companies and others.

So how did the budget get to the finish line,  and what else did or did not get happen as the budget talks overshadowed almost everything at Legislative Hall. Political reporter James Dawson helps us to sort it out. 

Tags

Politics & GovernmentGeneral AssemblyDelaware BudgetBudget 2018
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More