A new law requires police statewide to wear body cameras. But first, regulations must be written around how those cameras will be used. The Council on…
All police in Delaware could soon wear body cameras — thanks to a bill Gov. John Carney signed into law Wednesday. House Bill 195 creates a statewide body…
Legislation requiring police body cameras statewide advances to the full House for debate.The bill would require police officers to wear the cameras while…
A group of state lawmakers introduced a bill requiring the use of body cameras statewide. The legislation is based on the Law Enforcement Accountability…
Residents and advocates have long pushed for Wilmington police to wear body cameras. That call will soon become a reality. Some Wilmington police officers…
The Dover Police Department appears on track to be wearing new body cameras by summer.A body worn camera program received unanimous committee approval…
The Dover Police Department announced reforms to increase transparency and accountability back in June. And the department says they’ve now completed many…
The City of Wilmington is finally getting federal funding for a police body camera program, after failing to secure it last year.City officials announced…
Wilmington City Council approved funding to cover a portion of a body camera program for city police. Residents and advocates have called for Wilmington…
The City of Milford will be upgrading its police department’s body cameras.Police Chief Kenneth Brown says one major upgrade is increasing the city's…