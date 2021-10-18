-
Wilmington will have a new chief of police next week.The city’s current police chief Bobby Cummings announced Thursday he is retiring after 32 years on…
-
Wilmington’s mayor and acting police chief announced new actions Monday to address a series of shootings in the city over the past couple weeks.Wilmington…
-
Wilmington City Council members excoriated police officials Monday night over what they see as a lack of progress in tangible efforts to stem the tide of…
-
Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey is joining Wilmington’s police department.Mayor Dennis Williams’ office announced Monday morning…
-
Wilmington Mayor Dennis Williams signed an executive order Friday that brings Wilmington Police a step closer to donning wearable cameras or “body-cams”…