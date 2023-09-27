Delaware State University hires new police chief

Delaware State University reaches into the past for its new police chief.

James Overton is named DSU’s police chief, succeeding Bobby Cummings who retired at the end of May.

This is Overton’s second time leading DSU’s police department – he was chief from 2005 until 2011 – and prior to that was DSU Deputy Chief of Police.

During his first stint as chief, Overton received the 2008 Administrative Excellence Award from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators.

That was in recognition of upgrades to campus security, including installation of surveillance cameras as well as upgrades to patrol car communication/camera systems, crime scene processing technology, and the dispatch center.

After leaving DSU, he became Chief of Police for the Boston Campus of the University of Massachusetts, then interim vice chancellor and then senior associate of student affairs there.

Over the last five years, Overton has worked in business development with the security division of Johnson Controls, and senior accounting manager for Adventech - a systems integration company specializing in security solutions.

In a statement, Overton – a DSU grad – says he feels like he’s returning home, and his time away from DSU has prepared him for a return to this role.

He added that he plans to move the department into the future by collaborating with the student body, building stronger relationships with Delaware law enforcement partners, and upgrading technology.