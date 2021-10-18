-
The Blood Bank of Delmarva and Red Cross are asking for blood donations.Both say recent winter weather has left the region’s blood supply is dangerously…
-
Blood Bank of Delmarva saw a recent spike in out-of-state plasma donations. But, its blood supplies are still below the normal level.The blood bank says…
-
In the wake of a severe blood and platelet shortage, the Red Cross has issued an emergency call for donations this summer.The Red Cross says donations…
-
After people donate blood, blood banks conduct a series of tests to make sure the blood they’ve given is safe. And now, blood banks are looking at an…