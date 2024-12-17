Delaware paramedics reach significant milestones in administering whole blood

Delaware paramedics hit whole blood useage milestones in all three counties -- and statewide.

Statewide, paramedics recently administered the 250th unit of whole blood for pre-hospital care.

And in November New Castle County Emergency Medical Services reached the 150th unit in their county, Sussex administered its 100th unit, and Kent County EMS delivered their first unit, and this was all over a three-day period from November 23rd to the 25th.

The whole blood program started as a pilot in May 2023, and early success in New Castle and Sussex counties led Kent County to come on board.

Starting early next year, Delaware State Police paramedical will also add blood.

"Whole blood gives red cells to carry oxygen, replaces the volume of fluid, the volume of blood that's been lost, and gives additional platelets and clotting factors that can now help stop further bleeding," said Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, state medical director for the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Emergency Medical Services and Preparedness Section.

Whole blood is mostly commonly used when patients suffer traumatic injuries resulting in massive blood loss.

"It's to the benefit of our patients. Whole blood saves lives,” said Rosenbaum. “It is a - we've identified this as being one of the and not just we in Delaware, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA, working with EMS agencies across the country - has identified that establishing whole blood programs as one of the things that they feel is an extremely important addition in EMS care."

Rosenbaum notes Delaware is the only state where all jurisdictional paramedic agencies are carrying and administering blood.