Wilmington City Council wants to see fewer vacant lots in the city, and owners of vacant lots aggressively marketing them. Council unanimously passed a…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki vetoed a measure that would have required the city conduct pre-rental inspections on all residential units. It was the…
Wilmington City Council approved a rezoning request in the northeast part of the City Thursday. It’s expected to make way for a senior housing project.…
A smaller pool of candidates is vying for Mayor of Wilmington in 2020. But Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the race is no less…
A site of a vacant liquor store and laundromat in West Center City Wilmington could soon become a space for local entrepreneurs to try out their ideas.…
Delaware is making it easier for local governments to clean up blighted housing across the state.Gov. John Carney said two measures he signed Thursday…
Counties, cities and towns in Delaware may have a new tool to address blighted properties under a new bill.The proposal from state Sen. Bryan Townsend…