State lawmakers are on a break for the week while the Bond Bill committee hears about state capital projects across the state. The Department of…
Wilmington City Council wants to see fewer vacant lots in the city, and owners of vacant lots aggressively marketing them. Council unanimously passed a…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki vetoed a measure that would have required the city conduct pre-rental inspections on all residential units. It was the…
A smaller pool of candidates is vying for Mayor of Wilmington in 2020. But Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the race is no less…
The “Healthy Communities” subcommittee organized by council members Rysheema Dixon and Yolanda McCoy met for the first time Wednesday to discuss draft…
Two Wilmington City Council members plan to offer their own proposal to fight blight in the city— after a Mayor-backed plan faced opposition. The chair of…
Wilmington’s mayor took his controversial anti-blight proposal directly to city residents Wednesday. Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a statement his goal for…
Legislation meant to fight blight in the city of Wilmington is moving toward a full city council vote — despite opposition from landlords, residents and…
The Dover-based nonprofit NCALL is beginning to knock down some blighted houses in Delaware’s capital Monday.NCALL bought the nine vacant homes in…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is proposing new legislation to crack down on owners of vacant and blighted properties in the city.Wilmington has…