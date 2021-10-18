-
Many— including President-elect Joe Biden— have pointed out the difference between the police response to white pro-Trump extremists invading the U.S.…
Delawareans joined protests across the country Saturday over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. A day of protest in Delaware's largest…
Next Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Jeremy McDole’s death.The 28-year old, wheelchair-bound man was shot and killed by Wilmington police…
Local artist D. Marque Hall works for the City of Wilmington overnights, while also training to be a professional boxer. And in between those two…
The Delaware Coalition to Dismantle the New Jim Crow held a meeting Monday night to address shootings involving police officers and individuals of color.A…
Wilmington Black Lives Matter leader Mahkieb Booker helped organize a voter registration drive in Wilmington Thursday on the heels of Black Lives Matter…
Police officers swarmed the blocks – and sat atop buildings including the New Castle County Courthouse – Monday night during the Black Lives Matter…
Senator Tom Carper is calling on leaders in law enforcement and the African American community to calm tensions following this week’s shooting deaths of…
Sadness, anger and a motivation to inspire change encapsulate the mood of local African American leaders in Wilmington in the wake of this week’s fatal…
The Black Lives Matter movement is working to increase its presence in Wilmington. The group held a town hall meeting Wednesday night March 24 at Hope…