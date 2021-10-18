-
The Wilmington Public Library held an “Amateur Sweet Potato Pie Contest” Tuesday as part of its celebration of Black History Month. The pie contest was a…
Gov. John Carney signed a proclamation Monday formally recognizing February as Black History Month in the First State. The proclamation urges all…
Local artist Alim Smith has gained national attention for his surrealist takes on viral memes and pop culture icons.And in this edition of Enlighten Me,…
Black History Month begins later this week and Delaware State University has several events planned to both educate the public and celebrate the history…