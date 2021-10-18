-
The holiday shopping season in the First State and elsewhere kicked off with Black Friday.Some Delawareans got started early Thanksgiving evening as…
-
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is offering an opportunity for Delawareans to escape the clamor of Black Friday…
-
According to the marketing firm Adobe Digital Insights, this Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online shopping day in history. Cyber Monday sales…
-
This past holiday weekend marked the official start to the holiday shopping season. Nationally, spending in stores fell 10 percent from last year on both…
-
Shoppers in Sussex County got an early start on holiday spending.The Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach were among the Delaware retailers that opened their…
-
Black Friday got an early start in Dover, with folks lining up hours before Thanksgiving dinner was even on the table.Best Buy on Route 13 was open 5 p.m.…
-
Those looking for an alternative to Black Friday’s shopping frenzy have a free option at all 15 Delaware state parks.Parks officials are waiving all…