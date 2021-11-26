Christiana Mall packed with shoppers for Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers at the Christiana Mall are back in full force.

Parking lots were full, stores were packed, and shoppers crowded Christiana Mall once again Friday morning for what’s usually seen as the first day of the holiday shopping season - returning after the pandemic muted last year’s Black Friday.

That’s despite many stores putting out deals prior to Thanksgiving to get a jump on the holidays and possible shortages from deliveries.

Tatiana Tolson is from Delaware, and says she found store shelves stocked.

"Right now I don't have a list of stuff that I'm looking for. I'm just here shopping. So I'm not seeing any issue with that," said Tolson.

Terrence Woods made the trek down from Philadelphia, and he’s just happy the mall and stores have that old holiday feel again.

"Black Friday I thank God it's back and last year was terrible, but this year it's a good Black Friday," Woods said.

Many shoppers echoed that sentiment and those at Christiana Mall who stopped to talk said they felt safe. Some were wearing masks, some were not, but most were vaccinated.

Popular items seemed to be the usual, electronics, clothes, and toys while the food court was also full.