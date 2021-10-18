-
New federal rules for how schools investigate rape claims could lead to tough questions from state lawmakers.They’re concerned reports of campus rapes…
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Department of Education must implement the Obama-era “borrower defense” rule it postponed last June. Delaware Attorney…
The U.S. Department of Education rescinded Obama-era directives and issued interim guidelines last month to schools, colleges and universities on handling…
Schools and universities in Delaware are reviewing the interim guidelines issued last week on campus sexual violence.The Trump administration is…
Delaware’s attorney general has joined 17 states and the District of Columbia in suing Education Secretary Betsy Devos and the U.S. Department of…