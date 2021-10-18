-
This week was Pollinator Week—and pollinators play an important role in Delaware’s agricultural sector. Debbie Delaney, an associate professor of…
-
Recently, Asian giant hornets have quickly gained fame, or infamy, in the U.S. as reports that a couple of the so-called ‘murder hornets’ - capable of…
-
Delaware has a new chief bee inspector who will work to keep the state’s Pollinator Protection Plan up to par with national standards. State Apiarist…
-
Delaware’s Department of Agriculture has hired a new employee to oversee bees and beekeeping. As chief bee inspector, State Apiarist Megan McConnell will…
-
Delaware is rolling out its final bee protection plan as a way to protect the state’s 1,500 hives.Delaware’s agriculture industry is a big producer of…
-
Delaware’s Department of Agriculture is putting out the call for a veteran who doesn’t mind entering hostile territory. The state wants to enlist a vet…
-
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is petitioning to add a type of bumblebee to the endangered species list — and the bee’s absence in Delaware may help…
-
Delawareans likely remember how harsh last winter was and having to deal with many weeks of cold temperatures. Among those most concerned about very cold…
-
Pollinators are not only valued for promoting environmental health--they also contribute billions of dollars annually to the U.S. agriculture industry.…
-
President Barack Obama announced the first national strategy to promote the health of honey bees and other pollinators on Tuesday. It came on the heels of…