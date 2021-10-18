-
Delaware will lift its ban on short-term rentals June 1st. Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday he’s also lifting the mandatory 14-day quarantine for…
-
Gov. John Carney announced Thursday that restrictions on beaches and community pools will be lifted 5 p.m. May 22, allowing them to open for Memorial Day…
-
Delaware’s Parks and Recreation Council voted Thursday to raise surf fishing permit fees and limit the number of permits issued each year.Permit fees will…
-
Last weekend’s full moon brought hundreds to thousands of spawning horseshoe crabs to some Delaware beaches. The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays…
-
Starting on May 6, Delawareans have another option getting to the beach.The DART Beach Bus is starting early this year.The Red Line and Blue Line are…
-
It’s been a dangerous Labor Day weekend at the beach as hoards of vacationers flood southern Delaware.Captain Kent Buckson of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol…
-
A 30% rise over the last five years in the number of vehicles with surf-fishing permits, and the number of 2015 permits purchased is expected to reach…
-
DNREC hosted a pair of public workshops in Milford and Bethany Beach on May 1 and 2 on changes to state’s Beach Preservation Act. Last revised in 1983,…