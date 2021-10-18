-
Two beach towns in Sussex County are getting more sand on their beaches as part of a Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. The U.S. Army Corps of…
Beach replenishment at Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock and Bowers Beach is expected to start soon.DNREC announced it will begin the work in February,…
Faced with rising seas and constant beach erosion, Delaware's beaches may need more than just replenishment in the future. The U.S. Army Corps of…
Equipment to renourish three Delaware beaches is set to arrive at the end of this month, pushing replenishment projects for Bethany, South Bethany and…
Local businesses say they don’t expect the three summer beach renourishment projects to take a toll on the tourism economy there.Starting mid-May, 1,000…
Three Delaware beaches will receive more sand starting mid-May, as part of a federal renourishment project to combat erosion and help them fare better…