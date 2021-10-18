Baylor Women's Correctional Institution

-
COVID-19 cases in the state prison system continue to grow.Dept. of Correction officials report Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna is seeing…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction reports further spread of COVID-19 in the state prison system. DOC is now dealing with significant outbreaks at two…
-
Advocates say prisons are especially vulnerable to an outbreak of the new coronavirus because residents live in close quarters and are often in poor…
-
Some members of the General Assembly are pushing to let mothers who give birth while incarcerated in Delaware stay with their babies longer. A bill that…
-
Just over a year ago, the state set up a program for pregnant offenders with substance abuse issues, creating a facility rarely seen elsewhere in the…
-
In his latest message, Gov. Jack Markell discussed the need to address the high levels of unemployment among former inmates. Markell highlighted several…
-
Members of the public got a rare glimpse into the lives of inmates at the state's only women's prison last week -- and not just their lives inside the…
-
Inmates at Delaware's only women's prison joined thinkers from outside Friday to answer a simple question: What does a second chance mean behind bars? The…
-
State police have arrested a ranking official at the state's only women's prison amid allegations he had sex with a female inmate at least twice. Fred Way…