-
The House passed a Democrat-led bail reform measure, but the bill’s biggest critics were also Democrats.The bill calls for offenders charged with…
-
The bail reform bill that recently passed in the Senate now heads to the full House, but not without some debate. The legislation calls for offenders…
-
The state Senate passes bail reform aimed at those charged with some violent crimes and possessing firearms.The legislation would set mandatory bail for…
-
Bail funds across the country have seen a flood of donations and attention amid protests over police brutality and racial injustice. The First State now…
-
One state lawmaker says he plans to push again to end the First State’s reliance on cash bail. This comes after a Smyrna women died in jail earlier this…
-
The Delaware Senate passed legislation Tuesday revamping the state’s bail system. Bill sponsors say allowing poor people to sit in jail because they can’t…
-
State senators have again defeated a constitutional amendment to widely expand the number of crimes for which bail can be withheld Tuesday.Right now, only…