Christina School District is resuming autism respite services after the state agrees to shore up the program’s finances.Gov. John Carney announced an…
Attendees say a town hall addressing an autism respite program’s suspension left them with few answers.Acting Delaware Autism Program Director Vince…
Some parents of autistic children are upset about the suspension of a Christina School District respite program.The program offered home care for children…
Proposed legislation could move the Delaware Autism Program from the Christina School District to the Delaware Department of Education.Christina School…
You can walk the Monster Mile in Dover this weekend to support Autism Delaware.This Saturday, May 4, 2019, the Autism Delaware Track Walk provides a rare…
The Christina School District is keeping administration of statewide services for children with autism.The state and district reached an agreement on the…
There’s some confusion surrounding management of the state’s autism program.Lawmakers created a pilot program last year changing its focus to training…
Autism Delaware is busy this fall. It’s Blue Jean Ball is this week and it has its Fall Auction Gala coming up November 11th.Both events help support…
Autism Delaware holds one of its major fundraisers this week in Lewes.The Blue Jean Ball is Friday night at Nassau Valley Vineyards in Lewes Autism…
Sen. Tom Carper visited an autism services center in Lewes Friday to discuss how a Senate Republican healthcare plan would impact that organization’s…