A handful of states – and the District of Columbia – have passed right to die legislation. And Delaware may soon join that list. First State lawmakers…
House lawmakers tabled a bill in committee Wednesday that would’ve legalized physician-assisted suicide in Delaware.It seems to be the furthest the…
Rep. Paul Baumbach so far is the lone sponsor on a bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide in Delaware he introduced Thursday.“It’s the first time we…
State lawmakers could soon debate physician-assisted suicide. A bill seeking to set up a process for allowing it in the First State is set to be…