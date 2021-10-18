-
Local arts groups are making the case Delaware gets its money’s worth from arts funding.The Delaware Arts Alliance presented Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long…
As state lawmakers try to hammer out a last minute budget deal, arts advocates are worried steep cuts could leave arts programs bare in the First…
Lawmakers, students and arts groups gathered at Legislative Hall in Dover for Arts Advocacy Day.The theme of this year’s advocacy day is education.…
Arts stakeholders gathered at the University of Delaware Monday night to champion singers, dancers, creative educators and volunteers for the inaugural…
The Delaware Museum of Natural History has a few giant, metal sea creatures swimming in its new exhibit: Extreme Art: Underwater Sculptures by Jeff…
Arts leaders from around the state held the inaugural Delaware Arts Advocacy Day at Legislative Hall in Dover on Thursday.As people packed into the high…
The Delaware Arts Alliance has a new president of its Board of Directors. Dan Cruce is currently Vice President of Education at Hope Street Group, an…