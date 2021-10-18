-
The wastewater management company Artesian announced this week it began taking wastewater from the chicken processor Allen Harim following the resolution…
A financial dispute between the chicken processor Allen Harim and the wastewater management company Artesian boils over into litigation. The News Journal…
Milton-area residents are concerned about potential groundwater contamination from a plan to dispose poultry giant Allen Harim’s treated wastewater onto…
Milton-area residents are pushing back on a plan that will stop poultry giant Allen Harim’s Harbeson chicken plant from discharging treated wastewater…
Artesian Water Resources has been given the go-ahead by the state to construct a new wastewater storage facility north of Milton.Once it’s finished,…