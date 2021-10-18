-
A state constitutional amendment offering protections against unequal treatment based on race easily made it through the State Senate Thursday.The equal…
The first piece of the Delaware Black Legislative Caucus’ Justice For All agenda easily cleared its first hurdle. “A constitutional amendment explicitly…
Concerns that a Trump administration proposal could essentially define transgender out of existence may not prompt new protections in the First…
The Delaware Department of Education is starting over on a policy protecting transgender students.“Recent court decisions have raised important legal…
State education officials are working on a new anti-discrimination regulation for its public schools. Regulation 225 could make Delaware could be the…
Equality Delaware opposes changes to the state’s draft anti-discrimination policy on transgender students.The revised Regulation 225 now requires parental…
Gov. John Carney signed legislation last year creating the state office of Human Resources and the Division of Diversity.It was a response to multiple…
Public comment on controversial new state anti-discrimination regulations for Delaware public schools is closed – at least for now.The state Department of…
Gov. John Carney is trying to address diversity issues in some Delaware executive branch agencies.Carney said he’s been working to create a uniform…
Gov. John Carney is directing the state to create a uniform anti-discrimination policy.Carney signed an Executive Order Wednesday mandating the policy be…