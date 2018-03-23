© 2021
Politics & Government

A conversation with Delaware Chief Diversity Officer Keith Hunt

Delaware Public Media
Published March 23, 2018 at 3:41 PM EDT
Gov. John Carney signed legislation last year creating the state office of Human Resources and the Division of Diversity.

It was a response to multiple state agencies failing an independent review of their hiring practices and workplace inclusion.

In December, Carney appointed longtime Human Resources specialist Keith Hunt the state’s Chief Diversity Officer. His job is to lead efforts in defining and cultivating equity, diversity, and inclusion throughout the state Executive Branch.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino spoke with Hunt this week about his work to date and the challenges that lay ahead.

