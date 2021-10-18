-
Scientists understand the pathology behind Alzheimer’s Disease, knowing that age is the greatest risk factor. But we don’t know why the brain deteriorates…
A new report says Delaware will see Medicaid costs from Alzheimer's disease increase by more than 50 percent over the next decade. That report from the…
The Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities has won a three-year federal grant to expand services to people with…
Delaware-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is currently testing a drug that has potential to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Many potential Alzheimer’s…
This week on The Green from Delaware Public Media.Leaders of both parties in the General Assembly have been holding ongoing negotiations over how to fund…
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Among the top ten causes of death in the United States, it’s the only cause…