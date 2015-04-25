The Green - April 24, 2015

This week on The Green from Delaware Public Media.

Leaders of both parties in the General Assembly have been holding ongoing negotiations over how to fund transportation spending. Political reporter James Dawson examines what progress is being made.

A Dover hip-hop trio will get its chance to shine at this summer’s Firefly Festival. We introduce you to Cypher Clique and their music.

We also look at a new technique state tourism officials are trying in an effort to draw new visitors to Delaware’s beaches

We have an update on our recent story about the impact removal of a dam along the White Clay Creek is having and hear about a DSU researcher's work to find the causes of Alzheimer's disease.

Plus, more from our youth media project Generation Voice.