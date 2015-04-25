© 2021
Delaware Headlines
Firefly

The Green - April 24, 2015

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published April 25, 2015 at 10:50 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

This week  on The Green  from Delaware Public Media.

Leaders of both parties in the General Assembly have been holding ongoing negotiations over how to fund transportation spending.  Political reporter James Dawson examines what progress is being made.

A Dover hip-hop trio will get its chance to shine at this summer’s Firefly Festival.  We introduce you to Cypher Clique and their music.

We also look at a new technique state tourism officials are trying in an effort to draw new visitors to Delaware’s beaches

We have an update on our recent story about the impact removal of a dam along the White Clay Creek is having and hear about a DSU researcher's work to find the causes of Alzheimer's disease

Plus,  more from our youth media project Generation Voice.

Delaware Public Media
