-
Wilmington City Council will take at least a week longer to fill a council vacancy.City Council was scheduled to vote on a candidate to fill the 1st…
-
A Council committee of the whole interviewed seven candidates for the seat Friday. They recommended Linda Gray advance to a full vote by Council.The 1st…
-
Wilmington City Council has passed an ordinance changing the way it fills vacant seats. The legislation passed Thursday aims to speed up the process of…
-
The controversy over a vacant seat on Wilmington City Council continues. Thursday’s meeting brought Wilmington City Council no closer to filling the open…
-
An open seat on Wilmington City Council will stay that way for a little while longer.Council rejected a selection committee’s recommendation to fill the…
-
A open seat on Wilmington City Council is staying in the family. An ad hoc committee comprised of five council members is tapping Albert Mills to…
-
Gov. Jack Markell named new Poets Laureate for the State of Delaware Wednesday night.Twin brothers Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Albert Mills, known as the Twin…