AG Matt Denn

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services wants additional money for addiction treatment beds in next year’s budget.Gov. John Carney’s…
Delaware is joining more than two dozen states, counties and cities battling the Environmental Protection Agency over emissions. Outgoing Attorney General…
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Department of Education must implement the Obama-era “borrower defense” rule it postponed last June. Delaware Attorney…
Open government advocates are once again calling for an independent counsel to examine Delaware’s LLC law. It comes after a news report that a Middle…
As Matt Denn wraps up his time as Delaware Attorney General, he’s making recommendations on how the state should continue its fight against the misuse of…
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware has announced indictments against six individuals. Ryan Bacon, Dontae Sykes, Michael Pritchett, Dion…
The Delaware Department of Justice is making an effort to keep juveniles from having to go to court.The program was designed by DOJ Family Division…
Open government advocates say they’re happy with some actions Delaware’s Attorney General is taking regarding limited liability companies. But they’re not…
Two state representatives endorsing Kathleen Davies for State Auditor are asking Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn to investigate the leak of a report…
Delaware civics groups are calling for an independent investigation of a state law governing limited liability companies.Nick Wasileski with the Delaware…