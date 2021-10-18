-
State lawmakers are considering a bill banning discrimination against people of color for wearing their natural hair styles. State senators look to have…
-
School is just getting underway for students across the First State, and one group is planning a special surprise for students.The event is called “Suit…
-
For black students, having a teacher who looks like them can significantly improve the student’s chances of going to college, and not dropping out.Just…
-
Delaware’s Black Caucus now has its first official headquarters location in Wilmington. It’s State Representative Stephanie Bolden’s childhood home, which…
-
Gov. John Carney is directing the state to create a uniform anti-discrimination policy.Carney signed an Executive Order Wednesday mandating the policy be…
-
Dover’s Johnson Victrola Museum will be featuring some historic love songs in time for Valentine's Day.While the Victor Talking Machine Company – founded…
-
On the night of January 23rd, 1977 – and for eight consecutive nights after – a TV mini-series based on the number 1 selling African American novel of all…
-
A Pew Research Center survey of voters after Election Day found that roughly 75% of African Americans expect race relations to worsen under a Trump…
-
A new study finds that where you’re arrested and whether you’re detained pretrial changes your likelihood of a prison sentence. And both of these factors…
-
The August Quarterly – an important annual event for African Americans – starts this weekend. The August Quarterly is also known as the “Big Quarterly” –…