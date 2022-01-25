Racial Equity Consortium proposed by state task force

State leaders are looking to continue efforts of restoring racial equity through the state.

The African American Task force formed back in 2020 to create new legislation aimed at improving outcomes for People of Color in the First State.

Now, as the task force is set to dissolve at the end of this legislative session, the group is looking to ensure their efforts continue.

Policy Staffer Cailtin Delcollo says the group's first idea was to form a new state agency for racial equity.

“And we decided it would be better to create a consortium so that we can bring together existing agencies and entities that are already doing the work of racial justice — and ensure that instead of duplicating efforts they’re collaborating,” says Delcollo.

State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle) says the group would incorporate major stakeholders.

“As Delaware’s only HBCU we wanna give DSU the opportunity to collaborate with this consortium,” she says. “President Allen was approached about securing funding to staff this consortium and DSU is on board with it.”

Similar to the Redding Consortium for Educational Equity, this group would be charged with studying disparities and inequities faced by racial and ethnic minorities, and provide recommendations to the legislature and state agencies.

The consortium would also work to implement the recommendations contained in the final report of the African American Task Force.

The task force was interested in creating more boards and groups this week, as they also approved a recommendation to create a state environmental justice board, which would work with DNREC to provide oversight for Delaware’s overburdened communities.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.