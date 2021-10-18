2020 redistricting

-
How population shifts may affect Delawareans’ representation over the next ten years was the focus of lawmakers' latest redistricting hearing.
Issues arose during a public hearing on proposed state Senate district maps Tuesday evening.
State House lawmakers are in agreement on almost everything in the newly proposed district maps, but one issue still remains.
State House Democrats released their draft of new district lines Wednesday night.After every census, state lawmakers are tasked with re-drawing the…
State senators have released the first drafts of new district maps today.In Delaware, state lawmakers are responsible for drawing the maps that split the…
The City of Newark wants residents’ input as it redraws its council districts.Like other municipalities throughout the state, Newark is redrawing its…
State lawmakers faced a crowd that seemed to approve the state’s redistricting process this year. To ensure candidates running for office next year know…
The City’s Redistricting Committee, made up of City Council members, discussed proposals for redrawing their district lines late last week using new…
Delaware lawmakers return to Leg Hall this fall to determine legislative district lines for the next ten years.And this year, community advocates want to…
The Delaware General Assembly is finally beginning its redistricting process, after many delays. Delaware’s General Assembly finally released a…