2020 protests

-
A teen charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a scuffle at a protest in Wilmington last September will not be prosecuted,…
-
The Delaware Art Museum is open to visitors again, with an exhibit that resonates with the recent Black Lives Matter protests.The Delaware Art Museum…
-
Protesters took to the streets of Wilmington again Saturday to demand justice for Jeremy McDole, a wheelchair-user who was shot and killed in 2015 by…
-
This week, we feature our latest collaboration with the Delaware State News. Building Bridges offers conversations with Delawareans working in the…
-
Delaware students have joined a nationwide trend of anonymously sharing their experiences of racism and bias at school on social media. The "speak up"…
-
Nationwide protests over racial injustice have reignited conversations about the role of historical statues, symbols and relics. The historic whipping…
-
Protesters gathered and chanted along Philadelphia Pike near the Delaware State Police Troop 1 starting at noon Saturday.Candidate for state…
-
Delaware’s Attorney General wants to move on from the night of June 9 when twenty non-violent protesters were arrested near Camden. Some protesters and…
-
The nationwide protests for racial justice have reignited rage in Wilmington over the 2015 police killing of Jeremy McDole. Dozens marched through…
-
Annual Juneteenth celebrations in Delaware are being recognized in new ways this year — with the state and several city governments closing to observe it.…