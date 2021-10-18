-
The City of Newark wants residents’ input as it redraws its council districts.Like other municipalities throughout the state, Newark is redrawing its…
-
Delaware’s population grew by about 10% between the 2010 and 2020 census counts. Detailed population data released by the Census Bureau last week shows…
-
The first round of results from the 2020 Census are out, and state officials are happy with Delaware’s count. Delaware did not hit the one million mark…
-
State lawmakers will reconvene for a rare special session this fall to redraw the legislative districts. It’s because the 2020 census is behind schedule.…
-
A specific community in Delaware had high hopes for the 2020 census. The coronavirus may have stood in the way. The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware in…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday to suspend a lower court decision forcing the Census Bureau to keep counting through the end of the month. The…
-
The First State is pushing hard to ensure Delawareans are not undercounted in this year’s census. The Delaware Complete Count Commision is urging people…
-
Earlier this week the U.S. Census Bureau confirmed reports it is cutting short its count of every person living in the U.S. by a month. Local advocates…
-
Months into the 2020 census count, Delaware’s self response rate lags behind the national average—and the self response rates of Pennsylvania, Maryland…
-
While Delawareans deal with a deadly pandemic and record unemployment, the U.S. Census Bureau continues to collect responses to the 2020 Census. The…