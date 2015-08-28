The Green - August 28, 2015

A special election to fill the vacant 18th House District seat in the General Assembly is coming up Sept 12th. This week, we offer the first of our interviews with the candidates in that race - Republican Eileen O’Shaughnessy-Coleman.

GREEN-SEG01-8-28-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Republican candidate for the vacant 18th House District seat, Eileen O’Shaughnessy-Coleman. Listen • 16:29

The Cape May-Lewes ferry fleet doesn’t just transport cars and passengers between the First State and New Jersey. We tell you about the valuable data it collects about the water the ferries travel in.

GREEN-SEG02-8-28-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik interviews UD Assistant Professor Jon Cohen about the Cape May-Lewes Ferry's role in research. Listen • 5:28

In our latest iSeeChange story, we ask scientists why some local fishermen have reported catching more sharks along the southern coast.

GREEN-SEG03-8-28-15.mp3 In our latest installment for iSeeChange, Delaware Public Media’s science reporter Eli Chen asks scientists what might be drawing sharks closer to shore this summer. Listen • 6:34

Digging up one's roots has been notoriously difficult for African Americans whose ancestors were slaves. The Freedmen's Bureau, established in 1865, collected reams of documents about freed slaves. In this month’s History Matters, we hear how the Mormon Church, in collaboration with the Smithsonian, the Afro­-American Historical and Genealogical Society, along with the California African American Museum are mounting a huge volunteer effort to digitize these records to create a fully searchable online archive to make the process easier in Delaware and beyond.



GREEN-SEG04-8-28-15.mp3 In this month’s History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman interviews Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints regional spokeswoman Flora McConkie about digitizing the Freedmen's Bureau records. Listen • 8:04

Elementary school teacher Courtney Tisch believes the Holocaust can be introduced to children by the fourth grade as long as it's presented in a delicate manner. In this week's Enlighten Me, we'll talk to the University of Delaware alum about her new children's book, "The Number on Her Arm."