Tuesdays at 8pm

The Wirecutter Show offers expert advice on everyday products that will make your life better. Each week, co-hosts Christine Cyr Clisset and Caira Blackwell, alongside producer Rosie Guerin, speak with best-in-class journalists and other expert guests for actionable advice, surprising life hacks, and delightful product discoveries.

From which stand-mixer will last you a lifetime, to the best way to travel with pets, to figuring out if your smart lock is spying on you, The Wirecutter Show gives you straightforward solutions based on years of rigorous and independent product testing. More about The Wirecutter Show.