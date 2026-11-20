Arts Playlist: Wilmington Children's Chorus holiday performances DPM's Martin Matheny speaks with Wilmington Children's Chorus Artistic Director Kimberly Doucette Listen • 14:13

More than 150 young singers, ages 8-18, will take the stage next month for a pair of holiday performances by the Wilmington Children’s Chorus .

The chorus is made up of a number of vocal ensembles, and between them, the groups will present a wide-ranging selection of holiday music, says Artistic Director Kimberly Doucette.

“It's a wide mix of songs and just a great opportunity for our students to explore so many different styles but also for our audience to enjoy this mix and blend,” she says.

Preparing for a concert in the Wilmington Children’s Chorus involves more than just learning notes, rhythms, and lyrics, however. Doucette stresses that the mission is about a much broader view of education, including learning about the history and context that underlie the music the young singers are performing.

“Our choristers always say that they love learning about the history and culture behind each of the selections because it informs their performances and helps them understand it on a deeper level,” Doucette says.

And beyond history and culture, the singers are picking up valuable social and emotional learning lessons, as well as strong friendships.

“Our singers feel incredibly connected to each other and to our staff and that is an incredibly supportive network for everyone who's involved,” Doucette explains.

Bob Hanes / Wilmington Children's Chorus The Wilmington Children's Chorus Neighborhood choirs

The holiday concerts on December 11 and 12 aren’t the only thing on the Children’s Chorus’s agenda, however. On December 13th, the organization’s youngest musicians will have a chance in the spotlight with a Holiday Sing-a-long.

“These are our youngest members of the Wilmington Children's Chorus, ages four to nine,” Doucette says. “And that is their opportunity to share their music and all that they've been working on this semester with their family and friends.”

All three performances are at Wilmington’s First and Central Presbyterian Church. More information and tickets can be found at the Wilmington Children's Chorus website.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.