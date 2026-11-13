The Green - November 13, 2026 Listen • 49:14

As tax bills go out, New Castle County seeks to build confidence in property assessment process

Property taxes are on the minds of New Castle County residents as the county sends out its 2026 tax bills.

Concerns about the property assessments done to determine what people and businesses pay linger after the county’s 2024 reassessment, its first in over 40 years. Many were left angry, feeling some were paying less than their fair share.

Recently, the county released the results of an independent quality control review of non-residential property assessments. Its sample of 50 properties found errors connected to data collection and modeling but no deficiency in the effort or intent of the reassessment.

In his response to the report, County Executive Marcus Henry announced one move he’ll make is to move up the next reassessment by one year to 2028.

This week, we sat down with Marcus Henry and the county’s Chief Finance Officer David Del Grande to discuss the report and what’s next for property assessment in New Castle County.

NCC Property Tax Update New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry and Chief Finance Officer David Del Grande discussed the latest update with property assessment and a new independent quality control review. Listen • 20:57

Local filmmaker puts a spotlight on family caregivers and their needs

This month, AARP Delaware is recognizing caregivers.

During November, those who are helping parents, spouses, friends and other loved ones live independently in their homes and community are being honored in the First State.

With multiple events in the state, AARP Delaware is putting the spotlight on the importance of caregivers and the issues they face.

One event in Rehoboth features the screening of a film that tells the story of a professional woman balancing work and family while caring for her aging parents.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently spoke with Charlene Davis - the film's creator and Delaware resident - about her experiences as a caregiver and her film - Relative Control.

Relative Control DPM's Joe Irizarry spoke with local filmmaker Charlene Davis about her experience being a caregiver for an elderly relative and how her story is told in her film. Listen • 13:27

Arts Playlist: Chital Mehta's 'Have You Seen Romit?'

Chital Mehta is a Delaware-based author, and, as of last year, an award-winning novelist.

Her new book, "Have You Seen Romit?" won the 2025 James Alan McPherson Prize for the Novel, and hit bookstores on October 1. It tells the story of Usha, a wife and mother of adult children, who leaves her predictable and routine life behind to search the woods of Southern India when her son goes missing.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny talks to Mehta about the book and how she created the character of Usha.