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Politics & Government
The Green

As tax bills go out, New Castle County seeks to build confidence in property assessment process

By Tom Byrne
Published November 13, 2026 at 8:50 AM EST

Property taxes are on the minds of New Castle County residents as the county sends out its 2026 tax bills.

Concerns about the property assessments done to determine what people and businesses pay linger after the county’s 2024 reassessment, its first in over 40 years. Many were left angry, feeling some were paying less than their fair share.

Recently, the county released the results of an independent quality control review of non-residential property assessments. Its sample of 50 properties found errors connected to data collection and modeling but no deficiency in the effort or intent of the reassessment.

In his response to the report, County Executive Marcus Henry announced one move he’ll make is to move up the next reassessment by one year to 2028.

This week, we sat down with Marcus Henry and the county’s Chief Finance Officer David Del Grande to discuss the report and what’s next for property assessment in New Castle County.

NCC Property Tax Update
New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry and Chief Finance Officer David Del Grande discussed the latest update with property assessment and a new independent quality control review.

The Green
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Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne