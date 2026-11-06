The Green - November 6, 2026 Listen • 49:56

What does the midterms' "blue wave" mean in Delaware?

The 2026 Midterm Election is over, and the headline is Democratic success across the board locally and nationally.

What issues prompted this “blue wave?” What does it mean for politics here in the First State, and across the country between now and the next election in 2028?

To do a post-mortem on what we saw at the polls this week, we checked in with Paul Brewer, University of Delaware communications professor — previously Delaware Politics director at UD’s Center for Political Communication — and a voice we’ve leaned on regularly for perspective on the political state of play in Delaware.

Post-Election Analysis Host Tom Byrne spoke with UD's Paul Brewer about the outcome of the 2026 Midterm Election this past week. Listen • 12:42

What does the midterms' "blue wave" mean in Delaware?

Recently Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration announced a new set of census tracts are being nominated to become Opportunity Zones, eligible for federal funding to spur private investment in underserved areas.

And just this week, the U.S. Treasury approved the tracts here in Delaware and across the country.

This is the second round of Opportunity Zones and there are some changes to the program.

So to help us understand Opportunity Zones, the new features to the program and the expectations for it after the first go-round, we asked contributor Jon Hurdle to take a closer look.

Latest Opportunity Zones Contributor Jon Hurdle joined Tom Byrne to discuss his reporting on the latest areas which will become Opportunity Zones. Listen • 10:42

Arts Playlist: Mastersingers of Wilmington's "Media Vita"

November is in full swing - a time when skies sometimes turn gray, days begin to shorten, and many people's minds turn to the existential. The Mastersingers of Wilmington are doing the same with a concert later this month titled "Media Vita" or "In the midst of life."

Anchored around the famous "Requiem" by Faure, the performance presents music that explores life and death, light and dark, joy and sadness.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Martin Matheny is joined by conductor Emily Ballentine Erb and singer and soloist Jordan Barrett for a preview.

Arts Playlist: In the Midst of Life DPM's Martin Matheny got a preview of the latest Mastersingers concert from their conductor Emily Ballentine Erb and singer/soloist Jordan Barrett. Listen • 12:12

Enlighten Me: Leaving your leaves

There are reasons why many people love Fall and a lot have to do with leaves. The vibrant colors, the sound and feeling of walking on crunchy dried leaves or kids jumping in a giant leaf pile created in your yard.

But clearing those leaves from the yard, whether for aesthetics or other reasons, isn’t much fun. Doing it yourself can be a lot of work or it can cost you a bundle to hire someone.

So how about some alternatives? Ones with an environmental upside.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah chatted with Concetta Gibson, Co-Founder and President of the Wild Ones Delmarva Chapter, about leaving the leaves this fall.