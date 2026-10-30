Research linking hormonal changes and brain health could transform women's health
Hormonal changes can now be linked to brain health in women, but do they affect brain function?
That is the topic of the latest research from the University of Delaware’s Mechanical Neuroimaging Lab which is directed by Curtis Johnson, PhD. The findings, published in a journal called Brain Communications, were spearheaded by first author Katrina Milbocker, PhD who is a postdoctoral researcher in the lab.
The team used an imaging technique called Magnetic Resonance Elastography (MRE) which they found could detect hormone-related changes in a part of the brain. They joined Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale to explain their research, where they would take it from here and how it could impact women’s health.
Hormones and Brain Health
Listen to Isreal Hale's full interview with Katrina Milbocker and Curtis Johnson about their research linking hormonal changes to women's brain health.