The Green - October 16, 2026 Listen • 48:54

Races to Watch: Democrats seek to hold House District 20 seat

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of November's General election.

One storyline we are focusing on is Democrats' effort to deliver a complete super majority in the House. As it stands, Democrats are just one seat away - so they need to flip one Republican held seat, while holding the seats they have.

One seat they need to protect is House District 20 and Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale offers a look at the candidates there and where they stand on key issues.

Races To Watch: House District 20 Listen • 11:56

Races to Watch: In a bid for a supermajority, Democrats hope for a win in House District 41

We continue our “Races to Watch” series now with another race that could prove pivotal as Democrats seek a supermajority in the Delaware House of Representatives.

It’s also in Sussex County - a seat where a Republican is retiring and Democrats see a potential pick-up against a Republican seeking to return to Dover despite some controversy on his resume.

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny delves into the race in House District 41.

Races To Watch: House District 41 Listen • 9:12

Races to Watch: After 15 years, will Republicans hold Senate District 15 seat?

Our Races to Watch series next heads to the State Senate and Senate District 15 in Kent County where after more than 15 years, incumbent Dabe Lawson is stepping down, creating an open seat.

Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier introduces us to the candidates seeking to fill that opening and outlines where they stand on key issues.

Races To Watch: Senate District 15 Listen • 12:11

Enlighten Me: UD researchers may have found a way to fight antibiotic resistance

Antibiotic resistant bacteria is a growing problem in the world. World Health Organization projections have it becoming on par with — or an even bigger killer — than cancer.

But two University of Delaware researchers recently found one way these superbugs can survive antibiotics, opening the door to fight back against antibiotic resistance.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with University of Delaware associate professors of medical and molecular sciences Vijay Parashar and Mona Batish about their findings.