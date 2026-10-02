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The Green

Enlighten Me: Fact vs Fiction and recording history

By Jay Shah
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:47 AM EDT
A photo of Kent Matsumoto's mother and two of her sisters with other children in the camp they were interned in during the second World War.
1 of 4  — Matsumoto internment camp
A photo of Kent Matsumoto's mother and two of her sisters with other children in the camp they were interned in during the second World War.
Connie Matsumoto
Connie Matsumoto had a launch party of her new book at Huxley and Hiro, a local bookstore in Wilmington.
2 of 4  — 0105bbc9-1e11-4cd1-88de-a3e8c09842e3.jpeg
Connie Matsumoto had a launch party of her new book at Huxley and Hiro, a local bookstore in Wilmington.
Connie Matsumoto
A bulletin board was set up at the launch party where attendees wrote and pinned little slips of paper with a tidbit about their family that they were curious about.
3 of 4  — 9b7d5d51-e73e-474d-b53b-ef88201560db.jpeg
A bulletin board was set up at the launch party where attendees wrote and pinned little slips of paper with a tidbit about their family that they were curious about.
Connie Matsumoto
The arrest warrant for Kent Matsumoto's grandfather after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Matsumotos found this and other documents, including medical records, in the National Archives.
4 of 4  — Odate Warrant.jpg
The arrest warrant for Kent Matsumoto's grandfather after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Matsumotos found this and other documents, including medical records, in the National Archives.
Connie Matsumoto

In September 2026, local author Connie Matsumoto released her second book, “Fact and Fiction: How to Write a Novel Inspired by Family and History.”

It’s slightly based on her experience writing her first book, “Of White Ashes” which is a historical fiction novel inspired by the story of her husband Kent and his family.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, she joined our Jay Shah to discuss this new book and how she thinks it can help people.

Enlighten Me: Fact & Fiction
Author Connie Matsumoto wrote a book guiding people on recording history by incorporating fiction without changing the facts and she discussed it with DPM's Jay Shah.
Connie Matsumoto's new "How to" book is a roadmap to recording history for beginners.

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Jay Shah
As a passionate public radio nerd, Jay Shah is here to equip all Delawareans with credible and reliable information. Before DPM, she was a Great Lakes environmental reporter and spent four years at NPR member station WKSU. Now as DPM's producer, she creates stories for The Green and collaborates with the reporters on various projects.
See stories by Jay Shah