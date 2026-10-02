Enlighten Me: Fact vs Fiction and recording history
1 of 4 — Matsumoto internment camp
A photo of Kent Matsumoto's mother and two of her sisters with other children in the camp they were interned in during the second World War.
Connie Matsumoto
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Connie Matsumoto had a launch party of her new book at Huxley and Hiro, a local bookstore in Wilmington.
Connie Matsumoto
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A bulletin board was set up at the launch party where attendees wrote and pinned little slips of paper with a tidbit about their family that they were curious about.
Connie Matsumoto
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The arrest warrant for Kent Matsumoto's grandfather after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The Matsumotos found this and other documents, including medical records, in the National Archives.
Connie Matsumoto
In September 2026, local author Connie Matsumoto released her second book, “Fact and Fiction: How to Write a Novel Inspired by Family and History.”
It’s slightly based on her experience writing her first book, “Of White Ashes” which is a historical fiction novel inspired by the story of her husband Kent and his family.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, she joined our Jay Shah to discuss this new book and how she thinks it can help people.
Enlighten Me: Fact & Fiction
Author Connie Matsumoto wrote a book guiding people on recording history by incorporating fiction without changing the facts and she discussed it with DPM's Jay Shah.